Number of Romanians abroad infected with novel coronavirus stays at 3,304 citizens

The number of Romanian citizens living abroad have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 stays at 3.304, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

Of these, 1,885 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 84 in France, 617 in Germany, 97 in the UK, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the US, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil and Sweden.According to the GCS, since the beginning of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) epidemic and until now, 114 Romanian citizens abroad have died - 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the UK, 9 in Spain, 6 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the US and one in Brazil.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 28 were declared cured: 9 in Germany, 9 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, said the GCS.