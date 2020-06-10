 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Number of Romanians abroad infected with novel coronavirus stays at 3,304 citizens

Twitter
coronavirus

The number of Romanian citizens living abroad have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 stays at 3.304, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

Of these, 1,885 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 84 in France, 617 in Germany, 97 in the UK, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the US, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil and Sweden.

According to the GCS, since the beginning of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) epidemic and until now, 114 Romanian citizens abroad have died - 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the UK, 9 in Spain, 6 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the US and one in Brazil.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 28 were declared cured: 9 in Germany, 9 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, said the GCS.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.