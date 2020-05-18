Number of suspended employment contracts falls by more than 55,000 on Monday

The number of employment contracts suspended since the declaration of the state of emergency reached 578,789 on Monday, according to figures with the Labor Inspectorate released by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

Thus, the number of suspended employment contracts dropped by 55,920 on Monday, compared to the figure registered on Friday, of 634,709.

Of the 578,789 suspended employment contracts announced on Monday, 154,639 are in the manufacturing industry, 96,995 in wholesale and retail trade/repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and 96,218 in the HoReCa industry.

On the other hand, the number of individual employment contracts terminated since the beginning of the state of emergency until Monday were 374,183; of these, 66,992 employment contracts were in in wholesale and retail trade/repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 65,706 were in the manufacturing industry, and 54,226 in construction.