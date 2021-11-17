Number of traffic lanes at Giurgiu Border Checkpoint, supplemented

The number of traffic lanes allowing access to Giurgiu Border Checkpoint has been supplemented for trucks after the waiting time for border control increased this afternoon from 90 to 150 minutes on the way out of the country, and the line of trucks on National Road 5 Bucharest-Giurgiu stretched on about ten kilometers, shows a press release issued on Wednesday by the Territorial Inspectorate of the Giurgiu Border Police.

According to the quoted source, Giurgiu Border Police has taken all the measures within its competence to ensure an operational control and to reduce the waiting time.

For passenger cars, the traffic through Giurgiu Border Checkpoint takes place under normal conditions for this season, without registering long waiting times. The border control takes ten minutes.The border police officers from Giurgiu Border Police recommend to all persons wishing to cross the national border to use all points open to international traffic.