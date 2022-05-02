Number of Ukrainians entering Romania drops by over 27 pct in 24h

The number of Ukrainian nationals who entered Romania on Sunday was 27.6 percent lower compared to the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports on Monday.

As many as 107,432 travelers of whom 7,648 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania on May 1 (down 27.6 pct from the previous day), with 3,880 Ukrainian nationals crossing into Romania at the border with Ukraine (36.7 pct less), and 1,797 entering the country at the border with Moldova (26.2 pct less), IGPF said.

As many as 836,521 Ukrainian nationals had entered Romania as of May 1 at 24:00 hrs since the start of the military conflict in the neighboring country, Agerpres.ro informs.

Measures to strengthen check and increase surveillance have been put in place at the land border, with additional crews carrying out missions in their areas of responsibility and integrated action being taken with other organisations in charge for an efficient exchange of data and information, as well as for a joint response to manage cases as they emerge, the Border Police said.