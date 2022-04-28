Number of Ukrainians entering Romania rises by over 30pct in 24h

The number of Ukrainian citizens entering Romania increased on Monday by 30% on a daily basis, according to a press statement released by the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Thursday.

"On April 27, 2022 nationwide 84,264 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, including 8,635 Ukrainian nationals (up 30% from the previous day). On the border with Ukraine, 4,872 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (up 33%), and 2,150 Ukrainian citizens on the border with Moldova (up 56%)."

From the beginning of the crisis until April 27 at 00:00hrs, 801,350 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide.

At present, border checking at the entrance to Romania through the border crossing points is carried out efficiently, in accordance with the provisions of the national and community legislation, with the border guards covering the checking arteries to their fullest.

Similar measures to strengthen check and increase surveillance have also been put in place at the land border, with additional crews carrying out missions in areas of jurisdiction.

There is work done under an integrated system with other organisations with responsibilities in the area for an efficient exchange of data and information, as well as for joint adoption of the necessary measures to manage cases as they emerge.

