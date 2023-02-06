Number of Ukrainians working in Romania after the outbreak of the war reaches 5,787

The number of Ukrainian citizens who found a job in Romania after the start of the war reached 5,787, the minister of Labor, Marius Budai, told AGERPRES, on Monday.

According to him, the number of people who fled the war and who worked in Romanian companies is 56 more than on Friday and approximately 1,000 more than three months ago.

"This morning, 7,141 active contracts of Ukrainian citizens are registered, of which 5,787 are contracts that have the start date of the activity since the beginning of the conflict. So, the number of contracts that have a start date of February 24 or later has increased by 56 compared to Friday," said Budai.

Most of the Ukrainians - 1,682 - were employed in the manufacturing industry, 839 found jobs in construction, and 582 in commerce.

From the total of 5,787 Ukrainian citizens employed in Romania after February 24, 2022 - 2,128 are in Bucharest, 466 in Bistrita-Nasaud county, 409 in Arges and 324 in Timis.