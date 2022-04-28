 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Occupancy rate of accommodation centers of Immigration Inspectorate, almost 66 pct

Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

The occupancy rate of the accommodation centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is 65.9 percent, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) informed on Thursday.

A Ukrainian citizen has applied for asylum in our country in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,345 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in our country. They shall enjoy all the rights provided for in national law, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Regarding the traffic through the border crossing points, we mention that in the last 24 hours, 20,533 means of transport and 84,264 people have entered our country, out of whom 8,635 Ukrainian citizens," the cited source shows.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.