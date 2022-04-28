Occupancy rate of accommodation centers of Immigration Inspectorate, almost 66 pct

The occupancy rate of the accommodation centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is 65.9 percent, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) informed on Thursday.

A Ukrainian citizen has applied for asylum in our country in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,345 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in our country. They shall enjoy all the rights provided for in national law, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Regarding the traffic through the border crossing points, we mention that in the last 24 hours, 20,533 means of transport and 84,264 people have entered our country, out of whom 8,635 Ukrainian citizens," the cited source shows.