Occupancy rate of Immigration Inspectorate's accomodation centres is almost 69 pct

The occupancy rate of the accommodation centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is 68.7 pct, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Monday.

According to a press release sent on Monday to AGERPRES, a Ukrainian citizen applied for asylum in our country in the last 24 hours.

Since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,344 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania. These citizens benefit from all the rights provided by the national legislation.

In the last 24 hours, the state border was transited on the way of entry by 18,373 means of transport and 87,531 people, of which 6,750 Ukrainian citizens, the Interior Ministry said.

