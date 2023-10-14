OCTOBER 14 IN HISTORY

Christian Orthodox feast: Pious Saint Parascheva of Iasi

1465 - Bucharest's first mention / writ in a document as princely residence of Radu cel Frumos (Radu the Fair), Wallachia's voivode (1462-1478)

1833 - Birth of geodesist and cartographer general Constantin Barozzi, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 15, 1921)

1857 - Birth of publicist and historian George I. Ionescu-Gion, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 29, 1904)

1872 - Birth of philosopher and politician Petre P. Negulescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 28, 1951)

1903 - Birth of painter Ion Musceleanu (d. 1997)

1914 - Birth of historian Stefan Pascu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 2, 1998)

1918 - Establishment of the Romanian National Council of Bucovina, headed by Iancu Flondor, who voiced the desire of Bucovina's union with Romania

1931 - Birth of sociologist Mihail M. Cernea, member of the Romanian Academy

1933 - Birth of instrumentalist, conductor and composer Dan Beizadea (d. October 31, 2006)

1948 - Birth of literary critic and historian Marian Papahagi (d. January 18, 1999)

1951 - Birth of stage designer Lia Mantoc

1978 - Death of Cezar Grigoriu, director, pop music singer, theatre and TV director, musical comedy producer (b. May 8, 1929)

1983 - Death of prose writer Horia Stancu (b. August 8, 1926)

1999 - Primary and Middle School No. 21 of Ploiesti was named Saint Mary Primary and Middle School, in a ceremony attended by Patriarch of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church, as the first school to get a religious name after 1989

2010 - Arad - Szeged natural gas pipeline was inaugurated in the presence of Romanian and Hungarian prime ministers, Emil Boc and Viktor Orban, respectively, and of European Commissioner for Energy Gunther Oettinger. The agreement on the Arad- Szeged interconnection pipeline development and construction was signed on July 1, 2008.

2015 - Death of Florenta Mihai, first Romanian tennis player to have ever reached the Roland Garros' final in 1977 (b. 2 September 1955)

2022 - Death pf soprano Mariana Nicolesco, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. November 28, 1948).