OECD SecGen Cormann: Romania has come a very long way

The Secretary General of the Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development, Mathias Cormann, stated, on Friday, in Bucharest, that Romania has come a very long way, but "there are areas that still need more work".

In the context of the official visit that he is conducting in our country, he participated, at the Victoria Palace of Government, in the launching of the study titled "Economic Survey of Romania."

"It's a particular privilege for me to be here, just a few days after the Council of the OECD decided to formally open discussions with Romania on membership of the OECD,"

Before presenting the evaluation, Mathias Cormann spoke of Romania's development, but also about the need to collaborate, to take steps for the future.

"We very much appreciate Romania's enthusiasm to become an active contributor to the OECD family. Romania has come a very long way, has been a very positive partner for us for a long time. We very much look forward to working through this process ahead which we hope will lead to further substantial reforms, in order to improve the opportunities and living standards here in Romania," Cormann emphasised.