OECD's Mathias Cormann: We hope Romania's accession will go as swiftly as possible

Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann, hopes that Romania's accession process to the OECD will go as swiftly as possible, showing that our country already respects numerous organization standards.

"I am not in the position to give you a detailed specific answer, but we hope it will go as swiftly as possible for as long as necessary. Romania already adheres to 53 OECD standards, (...) we know each other well, what will know happen is an (...) analysis by the technical committees of the OECD, which will review thoroughly all the policies and practices in Romania that we believe can be and should be improved. (...) It really depends on how the process evolves from here," said Mathias Cormann, at the Victoria Governmental Palace, in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

The OECD official mentioned that Romania should pay close attention to the areas identified in the report presented on the country's economic problems.

Mathias Cormann emphasized that the OECD appreciates the support of the entire political spectrum for Romania's aspirations to become a full member of the organization.

When asked if the trust of foreign investors coming to Romania might be affected, in the context of security problems at the border with Ukraine, the OECD Secretary General responded: "The geopolitical environment is always an important factor, there is no question, but that goes beyond the scope, I guess, of the OECD. Beyond agreeing with you that the point that you make is a valid point - that the geopolitical circumstances may have impact. Of course, Romania is entrenched in a number of very important structures - with the European Union and NATO - and all of that positions Romania very well."

The OECD Secretary-General is on official visit on Friday in Bucharest. He has had a meeting with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and attended the launch event of the "Economic Survey of Romania" at the Victoria Governmental Palace.