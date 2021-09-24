Official Arafat: Entering restaurants inside malls will be based on green COVID certificates

Secretary of state Raed Arafat on Friday stated that the persons who will want to go to restaurants inside malls will have to present the green COVID certificate.

"We were asked about what happens in those areas at the mall where there are restaurants. So we decided yesterday that the respective areas will have to be delimited, we will not ask them to build a wall or anything like that, but to delimit the entry into the respective area, to allow the entry through a specific spot where the green certificates will be presented. The entry to the food court, how it's called, to the restaurants' areas at the malls will be made based on the green certificate. We will apply the same rule," said the chief of the Department for Emergency Situations, Agerpres.ro informs.