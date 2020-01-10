Official Danca says PNL is to respect every salary and pension rights in payment

Prime Minister's Chancellery head Ionel Danca stated on Thursday evening that all salary and pension rights in payment would be respected by the National Liberal Party (PNL), in agreement with the laws in force.

"Everything meaning salary and pension rights in payment, according to the laws in force, and which are to increase, we (PNL) will respect them, including the salary increases for the teaching staff. Both the ones that are supposed to increase as of 1 January and the ones that are supposed to increase as of 1 September, so that teachers can reach the salary grid of 2022. I said this countless times, however, it looks like, out of despair, those in the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] continue to fuel these intoxications using people's fears in an absolutely cynical and ruthlessness way," Danca told Digi TV private broadcaster.In respect to National Bank of Romania (BNR) Governor Mugur Isarescu's standpoint, according to which nothing can grow by 40 percent in an economy increasing by 4 percent, Danca replied that "the governor doesn't decide whether or not to increase pensions."Governor of the BNR Mugur Isarescu argues that politicians should be very careful to increasing the pension point by 40 percent as of 1 September, taking into account an economic growth of only 4 percent.