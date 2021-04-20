Official Gheorghita: First anti-COVID drive-through vaccination centres to become available late this week

The first anti-COVID drive-through vaccination centre in Romania will become available at the end of this week, the head of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday.

"The drive-through vaccination centres are about to become operational. Late this week, probably in Deva, the Hunedoara County, the first such vaccination centre in Romania will be made available for citizens. There will follow other municipalities and counties, such as Bucharest, probably next week. (...) Other such centres will be opened in other counties soon enough," said the head of the CNCAV, agerpres.ro confirms.