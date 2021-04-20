 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Official Gheorghita: First anti-COVID drive-through vaccination centres to become available late this week

Spatiul Medical
Valeriu Gheorghita

The first anti-COVID drive-through vaccination centre in Romania will become available at the end of this week, the head of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday.

"The drive-through vaccination centres are about to become operational. Late this week, probably in Deva, the Hunedoara County, the first such vaccination centre in Romania will be made available for citizens. There will follow other municipalities and counties, such as Bucharest, probably next week. (...) Other such centres will be opened in other counties soon enough," said the head of the CNCAV, agerpres.ro confirms.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.