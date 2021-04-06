Official Gheorghita: People's interest in scheduling for vaccination is high

The chairman of the National Committee for Vaccination Activities Coordination, Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that people's interest in scheduling for vaccination is high and announced the decision to notify only once a person on the waiting list, who will have 24 hours available to confirm that appointment.

"People's interest in scheduling for vaccination is high, namely at the moment in the centres, for example, where the inoculation is made with the Pfizer vaccine, the rate of confirmation of appointments after notification is between 85-90% of the people on the waiting lists, even from the first notification. As we know so far, the rule was that a person is notified up to three times, after which, if he/she does not respond to that confirmation, other persons were notified instead. Since there are many people on the waiting list who are waiting to receive notifications, we have decided to notify a person on the waiting list only once, to have 24 hours to confirm. If the notified person does not confirm the appointment at the vaccination center within 24 hours, other persons on the waiting list will be notified," the military doctor explained at a press conference, agerpres.ro confirms.

He said that people who do not confirm their appointment after the first notification will be able to register on the waiting list of another center, or to be scheduled on the places that will be available in the vaccination centers and that will not have a waiting list.

Gheorghita said that this requirement will be operationalized starting Wednesday.

According to him, from April 10, it will be displayed on the programming platform, for each person who is on the waiting list, how many people are registered before him/her and what is the daily vaccination capacity in the vaccination center for which the respective person has opted.