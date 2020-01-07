Official Journal of Romania publishes Laws of State Budget and Social Insurance Budget on 2020

The 2020 State Budget Law and the State Social Insurance Budget Law on 2020 were published in the Official Journal of Romania on Monday evening.

President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees for promulgating the two normative acts on Monday.The 2020 State Budget Law and the State Social Insurance Budget Law were approved on 23 December, through the assumption of responsibility of the Government before Parliament.The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has been subsequently notified with requests to solve the judicial conflicts of constitutional nature between the Government and Parliament regarding both the 2020 State Budget Law and the State Social Insurance Budget Law on 2020, requests drafted by the Senate President and the Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber.The CCR established 10 January as the deadline to send the opinions from the Government and Parliament regarding the existence of a judicial conflict on the two normative acts