Official Negrescu: We are going to discuss final version of PSD's political project at CExN

Victor Negrescu, the honorary adviser to the Prime Minister, on Friday stated that the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) will also decide on the final version of this party's political programme, with the document to be then approved by the Congress.

"An important item on the CExN agenda will refer to the political project of the party. We are going to see which will be the final version of this document, to be then approved by the Congress. There were a series of proposals made, including from myself, to be integrated with this political project, which is intended to give a new direction to the PSD from now on. I believe it's important we take advantage of this Congress to launch our new political topics for the next interval, our new missions, new ideas, new strategies. We are also going to talk about candidacies, about criteria to validate the candidacies and the manner in which this competition will unfold. We have already discussed about the need for those who represent us in the elections to have a constructive approach, to have vision and their own political project, for we all need to know that, at this Congress we will vote for a team that will lead PSD with the presidential elections in mind. We are speaking of a limited mandate, conditioned on the gaining of the presidential elections, in which context we must all stay united around those to be elected, in order to reach this objective," said Negrescu, before the start of the CExN meeting of the PSD.When asked if he agrees with CExN electing the secretary general, Negrescu said the current rules with respect to the elections should remain the same."PSD did have a secretary general appointed by the leader of the party before, we have certain rules today. I don't believe, however, that there will be any changes with respect to the rules already in place, in the sense of a direct competition regarding the secretary general," he mentioned.