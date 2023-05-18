Official Raed Arafat, at evaluation meeting of implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, participates, Thursday and Friday, in the high-level Meeting on the intermediary evaluation of the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, organized in New York, the USA.

"Before the meeting, on May 17, the DSU head had a meeting with the president of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, with whom he addressed the measures arranged at the global level to reduce the risk of disasters, the continuation of the efforts of the states to increase the capacities to respond to emergency situations, as well as the importance of financing the respective measures and the creation of fast and efficient response mechanisms," a post on the Facebook page of DSU reads.

At the same time, Raed Arafat paid a working visit to the New York Fire Department, establishing together with Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh the opportunities for exchange of experience with the structures of fire fighters in Romania, as well as actions to intensify cooperation activities in the preparation of the population and disaster resilience.

"Furthermore, the DSU chief had meetings with the ambassadors of Indonesia and Australia at the UN, where the initiatives in the field of reducing the risk of disasters at the level of each state were addressed, being mentioned, among other things, the response operations in the context of the military aggression in Ukraine, the international assistance offered by Romania, the measures available at the national level to increase the capacity to respond to emergency situations, as well as the need to create quick mechanisms to ensure a coordinated response to disasters, a model to follow for other regions being the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union," the DSU says.

Raed Arafat also visited the Department of Emergency Situations Management, the Regional Response Division of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the New York Fire Academy and the Emergency Response Coordination Center.AGERPRES