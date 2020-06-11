Official Rafila on extending state of alert: We must keep an administrative lever, we need political decision

The head of the Romanian Microbiology Society Alexandru Rafila believes, in the context of the discussions on extending the state of alert, that Romania needs to keep "an administrative lever" and that there is need of political decision in this respect.

"In my opinion, we need to keep an administrative lever to be able to deal with an emergency in public health. We are now facing a state of emergency in terms of public health at the global level and, definitely, we cannot say that in Romania we already solved this problem related to the pandemic. You can see that the number of cases has slightly increased in the past couple of days and that, once with the opening of the social activities things can develop in two directions, once with the increase in the numbers at the national level (...) and the second element is the appearance of some outbreaks (...) I believe that we need certain levers to be able to control these outbreaks. Because, beyond the administrative side of things (...) of course that we also need political decision (...), we need those in charge to take responsibility in making political decisions during this time," Rafila said at a symposium at the Golesti Museum in Arges County.In his opinion, every citizen can contribute to the stop the spreading of the novel coronavirus, regardless of the political or administrative decisions that are taken.The head of the Romanian Microbiology Society also underscored that we need "a thorough preparation" for the autumn, when we need continuity in the economic and social activities and education.Alexandru Rafila participated on Thursday in the symposium "Consequences of the pandemic on the Society. How does our life look after COVID?" organised by the Arges County Council in partnership with the Romanian Academy.