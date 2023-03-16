Official Sarmas: Regulation should not stop innovation; overregulation kills innovation

Romania is among the countries that pay attention to new digital challenges and what we want to do is to regulate things so that we don't stop innovation, otherwise there is a risk of facing the nightmare of over-regulation, the president of the information technology committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Sabin Sarmas, stated on Thursday, at the conference "Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable."

"Indeed, ION chat has been developed, a tool similar to ChatGPT, but which does not offer the same quality. The customer satisfaction level is only 70pct as opposed to 90pct, which is the satisfaction level of customers using ChatGPT. We also have to consider global policies and the most important lesson we've learned is that when you design new policies, it's not the technology that's the challenge, but the cultural differences. That's basically what drives technological development, and this is where values come from (...). We are in Central and South-Eastern Europe, among the countries that prioritize these new digital challenges. What we want to do is to regulate things so that we don't stop innovation. Through regulation there is the temptation and the risk that we can face the nightmare of over-regulation, which means killing innovation, ultimately. We, as decision-makers, as members of the Government, must pay attention to these aspects and create ecosystems where we allow communication infrastructures, where we allow start-ups to create new technologies, having these regulations that protect the fundamental rights of people," Sarmas said.

The third edition of the Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable Conference continues on Thursday, with a new series of debates on macro-economic outlooks.