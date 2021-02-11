 
     
Official statistics: Net average monthly wage rises to 3,620 lei in December 2020

capital.ro
bani

The net nominal average wage was 3,620 lei in December 2020, 6.1 percent or 209 lei up from the month before and 8.4 percent higher YoY, shows data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

The sector with the highest average net pay was the manufacturing of coke and petroleum products - 8,350 lei, while the HoReCa industry was at the opposite end with 1,685 lei.

The average gross wage this December was 5,906 lei, by 341 lei (+6.1 percent) higher than in November 2020.

The average net earnings dropped in air transportation (-5.2 percent) and the manufacturing of road freight vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (-2 percent).

The real wage index was 106.2 percent compared to December 2019, and 105.7 percent to November 2020. Compared to October 1990, the real wage index was 242.3 percent, 13.2 percentage points higher than in November 2020.

