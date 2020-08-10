Official statistics: Romania's natural population growth falls deeper into the negative this June

Romania's natural population growth fell deeper into the negative territory this June, standing at -6,287 compared to -4,480 in the same month of 2019, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a release on Monday.

Compared to the same month of 2019, the number of live births was by 1,263 lower, while the number deaths was by 544 higher.

The number of infants who died less than one year of age in June 2020 was 83, by 6 more than in the month before and 23 less compared to June 2019.

There were 10,356 deaths in urban areas, and 10,717 deaths in rural areas in the reporting period; compared with June 2019, the number of deaths was by 353 higher in urban areas and by 191 up in rural areas.

Almost two thirds of the total number of deaths registered this June were in people aged at least 70 (8,718 deaths, or 41.4 percent of the total were in the age range of 80+; 5,014 deaths, representing 23.8 percent of the total were in people aged 70-79, and 4,217 deaths or 20.0 percent were in people aged 60-69).

Conversely, the fewest deaths were in the age ranges 5-19 (70 deaths), 20-29 and 0-4 (each with 103 deaths).

The number of marriages registered in June 2020 was 5,389 - by 2,901 more than in the previous month and by 8,702 less YoY, while the number of divorces pronounced under final court rulings and in compliance with Law No. 202/2010 was 2,355 - by 1,218 more than this May.

As many as 14,786 children were born in June, by 1,913 more than in May 2020, while the number of deaths was 21,073, by 824 more than in the previous month.

"For a complete overview of the demographic developments registered over March - June 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, one must take into account the effects of the adopted military ordinances which introduced certain limitations for holding events with more than 3 people in attendance, restricted travel outside the home and the locality, suspended activities in enclosed spaces, and determined the Union of Notaries Public to postpone deadlines for pending divorce files until after the end of the state of emergency. The provisions of the Government Decisions for the state of alert period have also imposed certain limitations on the number of people who may meet in public places, as well as on the organization of events with a very small number of participants. Data should be interpreted in conjunction with information from administrative sources, especially that released by the Health Ministry through the National Public Health Institute," INS notes.