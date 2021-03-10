Official statistics: Unemployment rate at 5.6 pct this January

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.6 percent this January, and the estimated number of unemployed (aged 15-74) was 474,000, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

The male unemployment rate was by 0.2 percentage points higher than that of female unemployment, 5.7 percent to 5.5 percent, the release said.

The estimated adult unemployment rate (ages 25-74) this January was 4.4 percent (4.6 percent for men and 4.2 percent for women). The unemployed aged 25-74 accounted for 73.9 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for January 2021.

According to INS, starting this year, the producers of agricultural goods intended exclusively or mostly for self-consumption are no longer included in the employed population.