Officials denies public reports on radioactive cloud over Romania

There are no data to confirm or indicate the existence of radiological risk factors for the population in Romania or for the environment that will require response measures, the General Emergency Inspectorate (IGSU), the National Board on Nuclear Activity Oversight (CNCAN) and the National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPM) said Sunday in a joint press statement.

The statement comes after public reports on the possible presence of a radioactive cloud over Romania."The National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPM) is permanently monitoring the radioactivity of the environment in Romania through the National Network for Surveillance of Radioactivity of the Environment (RNSRM). In theta sense, ANPM and CNCAN are reporting that the measurements on Romania's soil since August 8 indicate that currently in Romania there is no change in nature in terms of the radioactivity of the environment," reads the joint statement.Also, the statement adds that no changes in the level of radioactivity of the environment have been reported internationally either."CNCAN remains in permanent contact with the Incident and Emergency Centre of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency and with the countries with which Romania has concluded bilateral treaties under the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident ."IGSU, as a stated point of contact at the European Union level, maintains permanent contact with partners at European level. ANPM reports data resulting from the monitoring of the radioactivity of the environment carried out at national level to the European platform EURDEP.At the time the statement was released, the level of radiation measured by ANPM through RNSRM is said to be within the limits of the radioactivity of the natural environment.CNCAN, ANPM and IGSU say there is no imminent radiological danger to the population or the environment.