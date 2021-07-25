OG 2020 - Artistic Gymnastics: Larisa Iordache qualifies for balance beam final

Romanian gymnast Larisa Iordache qualified on Sunday for the balance beam final with the fourth score, 14.133, following the artistic gymnastics women's qualification competition, in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Larisa Iordache, who had announced she would only compete in the balance beam event due to her ankle pains, blamed the landing at the end of the performance on her accident as well, agerpres.ro confirms.

Having scored higher were Chinese Chenchen Guan (14.933) and Xijing Tang (14.333), as well as US gymnast Sunisa Lee (14.200).

The balance beam final is scheduled on August 3.

Larisa Iordache, a bronze medallist in the team event in the 2012 Olympic Games in London, did not miss the Rio Olympics in 2016, while she was still recovering after an accident.

Maria Holbura competed in the all around event in Tokyo, finishing 65th, with 49.166 points, after 13.166 in vaults, 11.100 in uneven bars (ranked 80), 12.700 in balance beam (ranked 43) and 12.200 in the floor event (ranked 65).

In the men's competition, Marian Dragulescu missed on Saturday the qualification for the vaults final.

Romania conquered the most recent Olympic medals in Artistic Gymnastics in 2012, in London, gold in vaults through Sandra Izbasa, and bronze in women's team competition.

Artistic Gymnastics is the sport that has brought Romania the most medals in the Olympic Games, 72, out of which 25 gold, 21 silver and 26 bronze.