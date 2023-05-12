Oil Terminal achieves net profit of almost 23.4 million RON in Q1, 2023.

Oil Terminal ended the first quarter of this year with a net profit of 23.39 million RON and a turnover of 85.615 million RON, according to the data submitted Friday by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, told Agerpres.

The company's revenues totaled 87.53 million RON and its expenses amounted to 60.31 million RON.

Gross profit was 27.2 million RON, 23.5 million RON higher than the budgeted level for the period, as the approved physical program for the first 3 months of the year was exceeded by 14.1 percent, which led to the increase in revenue.

Oil terminal is located in the Port of Constanta and is the largest import/export terminal for crude oil, petroleum and petrochemical products at national level. The main services performed are: reception, storage, conditioning and shipment of crude oil, fuel oil, petroleum products, petrochemicals and liquid chemicals for import, export and transit; physical and chemical testing of products handled; physical and chemical testing for third parties in its own laboratories; repairs and maintenance of the installations and equipment used.

The company was listed on the stock exchange, category I, on 30 January 1998. The main shareholder is the Romanian state, through the Ministry of Energy, with 87.7579 percent of the shares.