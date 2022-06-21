Olaru, Kichenok top Stephens and Swan to advance to Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals

The pairing of Romanian Raluca Olaru and Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok advanced on Tuesday to the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open (Germany), a WTA 250 event featuring 203,024 euros in prize money, taking out the team Sloane Stephens (U.S.) - Katie Swan (UK) 7-5, 6 -3.

The third seeds clinched the victory after an hour and a half of play during which they didn't lose serve once and saved four break points.

Olaru and Kichenok secured a cheque for 1,895 euros and 60 WTA doubles points. They will next play the winners of the match Elixane Lechemia (France) / Sabrina Santamaria (U.S.) - Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia) / Ingrid Neel (U.S.). AGERPRES