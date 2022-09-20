Old personnel norms must be adapted to realities, telemedicine services extended

The personnel norms in the medical field, which are old, must be adapted to the realities, on Tuesday said the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, at an online debate dubbed "Romania's Health Programmes: the intelligent use of patients' contribution", organized within the CursDeGuvernare Conferences /GoverningClass conferences.

"It is important to understand that the personnel norms - whether we are talking about medical personnel or other categories of personnel working in the field of health - must be adapted to reality. We see that there are many things that no longer fit. Probably in the future we shall reach an area of flexibility for hospital wards. These wards, which traditionally have a certain number of beds and exclusively serve patients with certain types of pathologies, must become flexible and adapt to the needs of medical services in a certain moment. It is clear that these personnel norms, which are quite old, must also be adapted to the realities", said Rafila.

He recalled the adoption of a legislative piece related to the possibility of financing telemedicine services.

According to the minister, during this year or at the beginning of next year there will be a very big opening for the expansion of telemedicine services.

"It is clear that from this year, the beginning of next year, there will be a very large opening for the expansion of telemedicine services, especially since we are always discussing patients' access to health services, on the one hand. On the other hand, we are discussing the lack of human resources in certain areas and it is clear that telemedicine is one of the normal, coherent answers. Moreover, there is also a strategy at the WHO level. The European region of the organization promotes such a policy to expand access to telemedicine services," the Minister of Health added.AGERPRES