Oldest Romanian folk shirt 'ie' to be displayed at Art Safari on Romania's National Day

Art Safari will be open during the mini-holiday from November 30 to December 3, with special Night Tours with live music, Romanian art and brandy to be organised on December 1, starting 20:00 hrs.

The centerpiece of the exhibition will be a Romanian blouse 'ie' sewn in 1795 and acquired by ethnographer Alexandru Tzigara-Samurcas.

"The National Day is marked by 'Night Tours' on December 1, which take place from 20:00 to 23:00 hrs (entry from 20:00). The program includes guided tours, Romanian art (temporary exhibition in partnership with MTR [the Romanian Peasant Museum], Culorile Maramuresului - Traian Biltiu-Dancus exhibition and three other exhibitions from the Stars Edition program), music and drinks (Romanian brandy)," informs an Art Safari press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The centerpiece of the exhibition, the Romanian folk shirt is part of the Romanian Peasant Museum's Samples Collection, made up of cultural goods of great artistic and documentary value, which plays the role of witness of the popular art of the 18th and 19th century.

The Romanian folk shirt was acquired by Alexandru Tzigara-Samurcas, former director of the Carol I National Art Museum, from Bretcu, Trei Scaune, with the information taken from the field that it was sewn in 1795, the data being recorded in a small label sewn on the collar of the piece, which gives it an increased value.

It will be displayed for the general public for the first time at Art Safari on the occasion of Romania's National Day.

The temporary exhibition (November 30, 2023 - January 14, 2024) will also include other folklore treasures from the MTR collection