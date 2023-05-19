Oliver Stone and Michel Franco, TIFF22 special guests.

US director, screenwriter and producer Oliver Stone is one of the special guests of the 22nd Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), where he will receive the Transilvania Trophy for Lifetime Achievement and where Mexican director Michel Franco is expected to be part of the jury, told Agerpres.

"The two filmmakers join names such as Geoffrey Rush and Timothy Spall, who have already announced their presence in Cluj-Napoca. Controversial and polarising, Oliver Stone is one of the most prominent Hollywood figures of the 1980s and 1990s. He has won three Academy Awards, two as director for Platoon (1986) and Born on the Fourth of July (1989), and one for screenplay for Midnight Express (director Alan Parker) (1979)," says a press release sent by TIFF organisers on Friday.

Oliver Stone will be present at the Nuclear Now screening on Thursday June 15 and at the screening of Natural Born Killers on Saturday June 17, when he will have a dialogue with the audience.

"Awarded at Cannes for the dramas After Lucia (2012), Chronic (2015) and April's Daughter (2017), and winner of the Silver Lion in Venice for the terrifying New Order (2023), Mexican Michel Franco will also be present at TIFF22, where he will be part of the jury of the official competition. Director, screenwriter and producer, he has quickly established himself on the international scene as one of the most original voices of contemporary Latin America: 'I no longer try to impose an aesthetic on a film. At the beginning of my career I had more rules, but now I'm very relaxed. I had more cinematic references, and now I don't have any. I borrow more from books than films. In a way, the aesthetics of my films are very close to my way of being'," the press release reads.

TIFF takes place from June 9 to 18 and is organised by the Association for the Promotion of Romanian Film and the Transilvania Film Festival Association.