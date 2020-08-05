Ombudsman deems excessive conditioning employee's return to work on taking and presenting negative SARS-CoV-2 test

The Ombudsman urges the Ministry of Labor to inform employers that conditioning the employee's return to work on taking and presenting a negative SARS-CoV-2 test is an excessive measure, outside the legal framework.

"The Ombudsman, through the Brasov Territorial Office, has taken notice ex officio and calls on the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection to intercede through the Labor Inspectorate at national level, in order to inform employers that conditioning the employee's return to the workplace on taking and presenting a negative SARS-CoV-2 test is an excessive measure, imposed outside the legal framework, likely to attract the legal sanctions in the matter," reads a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

In the opinion of the Ombudsman, conditioning the employee, when returning to work, to take and present a negative SARS-CoV-2 test is an excessive measure that outsteps the legal framework, imposed both on persons who return to work after the quarantine period, as well as on persons who were at one time positive, but who, after going through the procedures and the course regulated by law, are considered cured.