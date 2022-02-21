Omicron accounting for over 95 pct of new sequenced Covid cases

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said today that the Omicron strain is becoming quasi-dominant, as it accounts for more than 95 percent of the total sequenced cases of COVID-19.

In Rafila's opinion, infections might subside in about three weeks."I believe this evolution will actually end this fifth wave of the pandemic. I think that in the next three weeks we can expect a return to low numbers of infections and we hope to see this trend setting in as soon as possible, maybe even sooner than three weeks. (...) As regards the spreading rate, we register the same decrease, it's below 1. In the last week it was just 0.77, which correlates with the decrease in the number of cases. In three weeks we will hopefully get to a three-digit daily caseload," the Health Minister said. (AGERPRES)