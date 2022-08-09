 
     
Omicron detected in 253 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, BA.5 subvariant in 239 sequences

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed, on Tuesday, that in the week of August 1 - 7, the Omicron variant was detected in 253 sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

According to INSP, until August 7, as many as 7,427 confirmed sequences with the Omicron variant were reported.

Of these, the BA.2 sub-variant (40%) was detected in 2,970 cases, of which eight in the week of August 1 - 7.

In the same week, the BA.4 sub-variant was detected in five cases, and the BA.5 sub-variant was detected in 239 cases.

To date, the BA.5 sub-variant has been detected in 1,048 cases (14.1%), a percentage by 1.3 times higher than the previous week.

According to the cited source, until August 7, a number of 15,753 sequencing processes were reported to INSP - CNSCBT, of which 253 in the last week.

The 253 sequencing processes were reported by the INCDMM Cantacuzino (93), the "Matei Bals" Institute (96) and the INSP (64). AGERPRES

