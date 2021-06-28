OMV Petrom announces roughly 70 ml euro investment to replace Petrobrazi refinery coke drums

Energy company OMV Petrom will invest approximately 70 million euros to replace the coke drums at the Petrobrazi refinery; the new drums will be manufactured in Romania and are designed for a lifespan of over 20 years, the company said in a release today.

The process of replacing the coke drums will take place between 2021 and 2023 and approximately 11 million euros will be invested this year.

"OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe, will invest approximately 70 million euros at the Petrobrazi refinery, to replace certain facilities that are essential during the refining process. These are the four coke drums which, at very high temperatures, ensure the stage of upgrading heavy components to superior products," the release reads, Agerpres informs.

The four coke drums are designed for a lifespan of over 20 years and 5,000 operating cycles. The weight of one coke drum is almost 200 tons, with a diameter of approximately 6 meters and a length/height of around 30 meters. The crane that will be used to replace the hydrocarbon refining pressure vessels will be around 140 meters high and, depending on weather conditions, it will be visible from Bucharest.

"We are constantly investing in the modernization of the Petrobrazi refinery. The replacement of the coke drums is a project with a very high degree of technical and organizational complexity. The new units will have an important contribution to increasing the efficiency and safety of our operations," said Radu Caprau, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Oil.

Petrobrazi has a total crude oil processing capacity of 4.5 million tons per year and, starting 2005, OMV Petrom has invested approximately 1.8 billion euros in the refinery, one third of this investment contributing to the reduction of the environmental impact.

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, with an annual Group hydrocarbon production of 53 million boe in 2020.

The Group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually and operates an 860 MW high efficiency power plant. The Group is present on the oil products retail market in Romania and neighboring countries through 790 filling stations, at the end of March 2021, under two brands - OMV and Petrom.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51 percent stake in OMV Petrom. The Romanian state, through the Ministry of Energy, holds 20.6 percent of OMV Petrom shares, Fondul Proprietatea holds 7 percent, and 21.4 percent is the free float on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

OMV Petrom is the largest contributor to the state budget, with contributions of approximately 32 billion euro in taxes and dividends paid between 2005 and 2020, the cited release states.

Since 2007, OMV Petrom has included corporate responsibility principles into its business strategy. Between 2007 and 2020, the company has allocated approximately 72 million euros to develop communities in Romania, focusing on environmental protection, education, health and local development.