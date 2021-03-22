OMV Petrom expects 32 pct higher net profit this year

OMV Petrom's net profit estimate for this year stands at 1.824 billion lei, by 32 percent higher than the 1.382 billion lei registered the year before, the documents posted on the company's website state, according to AGERPRES.

The oil and gas group has budgeted investments of 3.319 million lei in 2021, up by 3.5 percent from last year's figure, which stood at 3.206 million lei.

Sales revenues are expected to grow by 3 percent to 15.875 billion lei from 15.437 billion lei in 2020.

The hydrocarbon production is planned at 45.8 million boe, gas sales are 41.9 TWh and the sales of refined products are estimated at 4.7 million tons.

The OMV Petrom representatives show that the daily production of hydrocarbons in Romania is estimated at 125.6 kboe, 9 percent less compared to 2020. This decrease mainly reflects the natural decline and the sale of deposits.

The demand for natural gas is expected to be relatively similar to that of 2020. The company's natural gas sales are expected to decrease by 26.5 percent compared to 2020, due to the reduction of its own production and the legislative changes on the natural gas market. The price of gas is expected to be lower than last year.

"At the same time, we expect the electricity demand to exceed the level of 2020. (...) The net energy production is expected to increase by 18.7 percent compared to 2020, due to improved market conditions," the OMV Petrom officials mentioned.

Sales of refined products are estimated to reach 4.7 million tons in 2021, reflecting expectations regarding the growth in domestic demand.