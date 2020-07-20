On Air Force Day, PM Orban praises involvement of air professionals in COVID-19 fight

On Monday, Romania's Air Force Day, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban sent a message in which he pointed out that pilots and all civil and military aviation staff deserve gratitude and respect for the way they have got involved "on the front line" in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Today we are celebrating air professionals and all civil and military aviation staff, convinced that their work means the safety of our air travel, an invaluable opportunity for those whose lives depend on access to hospitals at home or abroad as quickly as possible, vital interventions in emergencies and, last but not least, it means the defence and security of Romania's airspace," Orban mentioned.Orban added that the Day of the Romanian Aviation and Air Force celebrated on July 20 on the feast of the Holy Prophet Elijah the Tishbite, the patron saint of pilots, is a good opportunity to thank them for their professionalism, responsibility and courage."In the few months since Romania was afflicted with the novel coronavirus pandemic, many of those working in the field of aviation have also been at the forefront of the fight for life, along with doctors and other professionals. Cases of patients who needed to be transported urgently by air to long-distance hospitals; there have been flights of medical supplies absolutely necessary in the context of the health crisis - efforts for which all those involved deserve our gratitude and respect," said Orban.He reminded that Romania has a long tradition in the field of aviation, which today's professionals carry on."We are still proud today, as Romanians, of the three pioneers of aviation, Traian Vuia, Aurel Vlaicu and Henri Coanda, who dedicated themselves to a dream that seemed unrealisable in their time, but which, through their work and perseverance, contributed to the emergence and development of a vital field for the modern world. In the more than one hundred years of its history, aviation has become an extremely complex field which, in addition to specific logistics and infrastructure, involves very well-trained human resources. Romanian aviation professionals are today recognised and commended worldwide, both in the civilian and military fields, and that is the example of those who represent our country in the missions carried out under UN, OSCE or NATO mandate," added Orban.