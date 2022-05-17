On World Telecommunication Day STS professes its support for integrated approach to national digital transformation

In a message sent on Tuesday on the occasion of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) reaffirms its readiness to support the government authorities in implementing the digitization process in a nationwide integrated approach, with all institutions using a joint infrastructure and by enforcing the Citizen's Single Point of Contact that interconnects the public institutions' databases, a release informs.

On the occasion of the World Telecommunication Day, STS releases archive images of telecommunications equipment and special utility vehicles used over 60 years ago."This is our way of presenting to the public the institution's contribution to the evolution and transformation of the Romanian information society," the statement notes, mentioning that for 30 years now STS has been providing special telecommunication services, and has been providing internet and IT services with associated security measures for all state institutions - from the government and the Presidency of Romania to commune mayoralities - for 20 years now. Also, the STS has a 15-year long history in operating and managing data centers that accommodate the most important computer systems and applications, services and websites of the Romanian authorities.Currently, most requests from STS beneficiaries, institutions and public authorities concern secure voice-data-video integrated communications services, special telephony and cooperation services, cyber security services, audio and video conferencing, internet, e-mail, website hosting services and computer systems with associated security measures, private VPN connections, electronic signatures and software development."The STS team consists of programmers, hardware and communications engineers, system and database administrators, data center and virtualization platform experts, experts in cybersecurity, networks, IP telephony and video conferencing or management as well as in other areas that develop and support the operation of IT&C services. The projects we carry out together with Romania's public institutions prove that digitization is not just an increasingly frequent term in the daily vocabulary," the cited release states. AGERPRES