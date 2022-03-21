ONB signs collaboration agreements with five young Ukrainian ballet dancers

Romania's Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu announced on Monday that five young ballet dancers who had fled the war in Ukraine and who became part of the staff of the Bucharest National Opera (ONB) are employed under collaboration agreements, Agerpres reports.

"I am glad that not only do they rehearse here or have a place to stay, sleep and eat, but they also have a place to work. Fortunately, at this moment we are able to sign collaboration agreements with all those asking for one. So far as I understand, these are agreements for a maximum duration of three years, under which 3,000 lei per month is paid," Romascanu wrote on Facebook.On Sunday, Romascanu attended a sold-out "Giselle" show by Adolphe Charles Adam on the ONB stages celebrating March, the month of the Francophonie.The event coincided with the debut on the Romanian stages of five ballet dancers who fled the war in Ukraine."The five, who are integrated, are employed under collaboration agreements. Others will come," ONB General Manager Daniel Jinga told AGERPRES on Monday.On March 3, ONB announced that ballerinas Bogdana Alekseeva and Lara Paraschiv, both from Odessa, had joined a study and rehearsal schedule of the Bucharest National Opera.