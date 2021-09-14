One in two Romanians from urban areas wants to buy now and pay later (study)

One in two Romanians from the urban areas intends to use the "Buy Now and Pay Later" service system, according to an iSense Solutions study, conducted at the request of the Revo Technologies fintech company, which operates the Mokka brand, the quickest lending solution in Romania.

According to the survey, 55% of respondents say that they intend to purchase products which they will pay later in installments in the following year. Almost half of respondents (46%) are familiar with the "Buy Now and Pay Later (BNPL)" service, which offers customers the possibility of making instant purchases in online and offline stores and paying monthly installments in time.

Mokka, the first "Buy now and Pay Later" service, available in retailers such as Noriel, Mobexpert, CCC and others, was introduced in Romania by the Revo Technologies fintech company, at the beginning of this year. Revo Technologies, which operates in Poland and Russia, intends to expand in Central Europe in the following 18-24 months, and currently has over 7,000 partners stores in the region and more than 8 million registered users."We are delighted that Romania aligned with the global trend "Buy Now, Pay Later", which is becoming more and more popular every day, for both top retailers, as well as younger buyers. Mokka offers buyers a flexible and transparent way of paying for purchases, a superior alternative to traditional banking solutions regarding ease and convenience," said Irene Shvakman, the founder of Revo Technologies.Furthermore, for the majority of Romanians from the urban area, the time in which a loan is granted is of the highest importance: 45% consider the speed for granting the loan to be very important.BNPL is a new service, offered by fintech companies, globally, which is available in online and offline stores and allows each buyer to register in a few seconds and to be able to pay for their purchases at a later date, in convenient installments. With interest subsidized by retailers, BNPL is offered in very attractive conditions for consumers, with clear and transparent payment conditions and prices. Due to the strong acceptance from the consumers, adding BNPL in stores brings positive results for retailers by increasing store traffic and an increase in conversion.