One of the workers caught in trench collapse found dead

One of the workers caught under a collapsed trench wall at a building site near the National Library was found dead, the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations informs.

Another one, who was stuck up to his waist, was freed from the loose earth, is conscious and in stable condition, the cited source said.

A 50-year-old and a 33-year-old man have already been dug out; they were both conscious and taken to the University Hospital and the Floreasca Emergency Hospital, respectively, informs Agerpres.

The firefighters continue their search for a fifth worker, who was also buried under the collapsed trench.

The Special Rescue Detachment is taking action at the site with specific equipment.