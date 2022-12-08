 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Online debate on photovoltaic energy, part of Romania's clean energy mix

Twitter
panouri fotovoltaice

The national development strategy in the field of photovoltaic energy, as well as the development potential of photovoltaic energy production capacity in Romania, are topics that will be addressed on Thursday by specialists in the field, in an online debate, told Agerpres.

Part of the "Traditional Romania with Clean Energy" project, the event aims to bring into debate new forms of energy and the role that photovoltaic energy can play in the national energy mix.

The current challenges regarding the expansion of photovoltaic parks at the national level, the role of solar energy in the national energy mix, photovoltaic energy - a source of clean and safe energy and financing sources for the development of photovoltaic energy production systems in Romania will also be addressed during the event.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.