Online debate on photovoltaic energy, part of Romania's clean energy mix

The national development strategy in the field of photovoltaic energy, as well as the development potential of photovoltaic energy production capacity in Romania, are topics that will be addressed on Thursday by specialists in the field, in an online debate, told Agerpres.

Part of the "Traditional Romania with Clean Energy" project, the event aims to bring into debate new forms of energy and the role that photovoltaic energy can play in the national energy mix.

The current challenges regarding the expansion of photovoltaic parks at the national level, the role of solar energy in the national energy mix, photovoltaic energy - a source of clean and safe energy and financing sources for the development of photovoltaic energy production systems in Romania will also be addressed during the event.