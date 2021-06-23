Only 11 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Another 161 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 150 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, they are 85 men and 76 women.

As many as 150 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, eight deaths did not have comorbidities, and no comorbidities have so far been reported for three deaths.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 32,626 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, agerpres report.