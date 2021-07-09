ONRC: 67,142 natural, legal persons doing business registered in first 5 months of 2021

The number of registrations of individuals and legal entities doing business in Romania decreased in the first 5 months of 2021 by 77.84pct from the same period of 2019, to 67,142, of which 45,185 were limited liabilities, according to data centralised by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), checked by AGERPRES.

Most registrations occurred in Bucharest, 10,177 (plus 66.29pct as against January-May 2020), and in the counties of Cluj - 3,747 (minus 92.65pct), Timis - 3,047 (plus 87.97pct) and Ilfov - 3,023 (plus 73.34pct).

On the opposite side of the scale, the lowest number of registrations occurred in the counties of Ialomita - 448 (minus 60.57pct), Covasna - 464 (plus 44.55pct) and Caras-Severin - 532 (plus 60.24pct).The business areas in which most registrations were made are wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 14,029 (plus 61.87pct), agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 8,866 (plus 458.31pct) and constructions - 7,570 (plus 46.85pct).In May 2021, 11,604 individuals and legal entities doing business were registered, most of them in Bucharest City (1,697) and in the counties of Cluj (651), Timis (562) and Ilfov (527).