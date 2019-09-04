 
     
ONRC: Almost 528,000 women were shareholders or associates in Romanian companies, in end-July

AGERPRES
registrul comertului

The number of women shareholders or associates in Romanian-based companies was 527,720 in end-July 2019, 37.48 per cent of the total shareholders or associates respectively, according to data released by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). 

According to the centralized data, there were 880,185 men shareholders or associates in the 968,510 active companies in Romania. 

The total number of associates/individual shareholders was 1.408 million in the same interval. 

Statistics revealed that, among the countries, the one with the slowest share of women shareholders in the active companies was Tulcea County, with 41.58 per cent (in the 7,538 companies), while the Harghita County was placed at the opposite end of the scale, with 32.76 per cent (in the 10,656 companies).

AGERPRES

