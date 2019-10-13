ONRC: Number of dissolved companies, down 6.83pct, in first eight months of 2019

The number of dissolved companies in Romania decreased by 6.83 percent in the first eight months of 2019, compared to the same period last year, to 22,321 units, compared to 23,958 companies in 2018, according to data centralized by the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC).

Most dissolutions were registered in Bucharest - 3,940 companies (down 17.9 percent compared to the first eight months of 2018) and in the counties of Constanta (1,101, + 4.06 percent), Timis (1,082, + 13.85 percent) and Cluj (1,019, + 17.89 percent).On the other hand, the lowest number of dissolved companies was registered in the counties of Ialomita (129, -27.93 percent compared to the same period of 2018), Mehedinti (140, -9.68 percent) and Harghita (145, -6.62 percent).Compared with January - August 2018, the largest increases in the number of dissolved companies were registered in the counties of Caras-Severin (+ 85.26 percent), Teleorman (+69.7) and Bistrita-Nasaud (+55.47 percent), while the most significant decreases were recorded in the counties of Botosani (-42.31 percent), Olt (-33.02 percent) and Neamt (-27.32 percent).In August 2019, 2,449 companies were stricken off, with the largest number being recorded in Bucharest (490) and in the counties of Constanta (122), Ilfov (117) and Cluj (100).The field of activity that registered the most dissolutions of companies during the first eight months of 2019 is wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, with as many as 6,662 national dissolutions. Compared to the same period of 2018, the dissolutions in this sector decreased by 10.94 percent.Constructions and the manufacturing industry are two other areas of activity where the most dissolutions of companies were registered in the first eight months of the year, namely 2,126 and 2,060 respectively.