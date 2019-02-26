 
     
ONRC: Number of insolvencies down 33.6 pct in January 2019; suspensions, dissolutions down 32.69 pct

AGERPRES
registrul comertului

The number of companies and individuals facing insolvency dropped by 33.6 per cent in January 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year, down to 500 insolvencies, according to data released by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most companies and individuals in insolvency were recorded in Bucharest, namely 95, down 42.07 per cent compared with the same period in 2018. Coming next are the Bihor County - with 48 insolvencies (-29.41 per cent), Timis County - 30 (-30.23 per cent) and Brasov - 26 (plus 23.81 per cent).

By fields of activity, the highest number of insolvencies was recorded in January in real estate transactions - 480 (minus 32.58 per cent).

At the same time, in January 2019, 1,664 companies suspended their activity, a decrease of 32.69 per cent compared with the first month of 2018, and 2,505 companies were dissolved, by 18.91 per cent less compared with the same month of last year.

