Operation of integrated emergency system in Romania, a topic addressed by Romanian and Bulgarian specialists

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, received, on Thursday, the visit of a delegation of the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection from Bulgaria, with whom he discussed the operation of the integrated emergency system in Romania, both from a legislative point of view, as well as operationally, told Agerpres.

The Bulgarian delegation was led by Chief Commissioner Aleksandar Dzhartov.

According to a DSU press release, Arafat presented the guests with the history of emergency medicine in Romania, the way the Department for Emergency Situations is organized and functions, the beneficial role that the integrated national emergency system brings to the citizens, the changes implemented throughout time in order to increase the quality of the response and the mode of action in case of disasters.

The discussions also focused on common and integrated dispatching, the way of training the personnel working in the field of emergency situations, the endowment of high-performance technology to provide a professional framework.

The Bulgarian delegation visited the Integrated Municipal Center for Emergency Situations, which brings together all emergency structures under the coordination of DSU - firefighters, SMURD, SABIF Ambulance Service, the Dealul Spirii Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Bucharest-Ilfov and the General Aviation Inspectorate.