Opposition leader Ciolacu: I am certain this year we are overcoming pandemic

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu says he is convinced that Romanians will succeed this year, through unity and solidarity, in overcoming the obstacles caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a statement made on Sunday in a message on the Day of the Union of Principalities.

"162 years ago the foundations of the modern Romanian state were laid by uniting Moldavia with Tara Romaneasca, a historical moment that we have the duty to proudly honour every year. As now, over time we have gone through difficult times, but we have always shown that #united we can overcome any obstacles and create a better future together.Through unity and solidarity we are all stronger, that is why I am convinced that this year we will succeed in overcoming the pandemic and overcoming all the challenges occasioned by it! Happy birthday, Romanians!"