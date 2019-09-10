 
     
Opposition leader Ponta says Romania should have alternate nominee for European commissioner

National leader of Pro Romania Victor Ponta said on Tuesday that Romania should have an alternate nominee for European commissioner if the initial one fails the vote of the European Parliament's committees.

Asked to comment on Romania having been allotted the position of European transport commissioner, Ponta replied: "That is very good, it could have been worse, it could have been better. Now it is important for us to be prepared for the second part: what happens if the proposal fails the committees' vote."

President-elect of the European Commission, Germany's Ursula von der Leyen, presented in Brussels on Tuesday a team of commissioners and the new composition of the next European Commission, with MEP Rovana Plumb of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) having been recommended for the transport portfolio.

