Orange Code for snowfalls and blizzard in 12 southern Romania counties, Capital City included

METEO
The National Administration of Meteorology on Sunday issued an Orange Code alert for snowfalls and blizzard, for 12 counties in southern Romania, including the Capital City.


Thus, the Mehedinti, Dolj, Olt and Teleorman counties will be facing heavy snowfalls, with the snow layer to exceed 30-40 centimeters and the wind to blow with speeds of 45-55 km/h, temporarily scattering the snow. These phenomena will take place on Monday, February 26, between 7:00-23:00 EET.

Moreover, in Bucharest and Giurgiu, Ilfov, Calarasi, Ialomita, Buzau, Braila, Constanta and Tulcea, the wind will blow with speeds of 55-65 km/h, even 70 km/h locally, with snow to be scattered at times and visibility to drop below 50 meters. The warning is valid until Monday, February 26, 10:00 am, and Tuesday, February 27, 2:00 pm, EET.

